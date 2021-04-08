USA Technologies (NASDAQ:USAT) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of USA Technologies (NASDAQ:USAT) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “USA Technologies, Inc. is a cashless payments and software services company that provides end-to-end technology solutions for the self-service retail market. USAT offers one solution to the retail community for payments processing, logistics, and back-office management solutions. The company’s enterprise-wide platform is designed to increase consumer engagement and sales revenue through digital payments, digital advertising and customer loyalty programs, while providing retailers with control and visibility over their operations and their inventory. As a result, customers ranging from vending machine companies, to operators of micro-markets, car charging stations, laundromats, kiosks, amusements and more, can run their businesses more proactively, predictably, and competitively. “

USAT has been the subject of several other research reports. Northland Securities upgraded USA Technologies from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Lake Street Capital upped their target price on shares of USA Technologies from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. USA Technologies presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $10.00.

Shares of NASDAQ USAT opened at $12.35 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $11.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $877.67 million, a P/E ratio of -21.67 and a beta of 2.10. USA Technologies has a 1 year low of $4.51 and a 1 year high of $12.94.

USA Technologies (NASDAQ:USAT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $38.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.43 million. USA Technologies had a negative return on equity of 22.76% and a negative net margin of 22.78%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that USA Technologies will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of USAT. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new position in USA Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $13,951,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in USA Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $688,000. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new stake in USA Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $11,306,000. P.A.W. Capital Corp purchased a new position in USA Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,144,000. Finally, Greenwood Capital Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of USA Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,346,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.64% of the company’s stock.

About USA Technologies

USA Technologies, Inc provides wireless networking, cashless transactions, asset monitoring, and other value-added services in the United States and internationally. It designs and markets systems and solutions that facilitate electronic payment options, as well as telemetry and Internet of Things (IoT) services.

