US Financial Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 17,349 Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

US Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 17,349 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock, valued at approximately $2,302,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Apple by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 217,274 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $28,830,000 after buying an additional 10,394 shares in the last quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in Apple by 287.8% during the third quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 18,697 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,180,000 after buying an additional 13,876 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Apple by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 415,669 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $55,155,000 after buying an additional 11,807 shares in the last quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Apple by 303.6% during the third quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 293,822 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $33,268,000 after buying an additional 221,026 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morse Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in Apple by 297.6% during the third quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc now owns 90,214 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $10,448,000 after buying an additional 67,522 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.77% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AAPL opened at $127.90 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.15 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s fifty day moving average is $123.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $123.53. Apple Inc. has a 52-week low of $65.31 and a 52-week high of $145.09.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.27. Apple had a net margin of 20.91% and a return on equity of 75.15%. The business had revenue of $111.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 8th were given a dividend of $0.205 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 5th. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.00%.

In other news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 133,867 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.74, for a total transaction of $16,832,436.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AAPL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Apple from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $83.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Apple from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Apple from $125.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Apple from $163.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.03.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

