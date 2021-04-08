Uranium Participation (TSE:U) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $4.57

Uranium Participation Co. (TSE:U) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$4.57 and traded as high as C$5.50. Uranium Participation shares last traded at C$5.29, with a volume of 497,524 shares traded.

The company has a 50 day moving average of C$5.23 and a 200-day moving average of C$4.57. The stock has a market capitalization of C$713.83 million and a P/E ratio of 17.87.

Uranium Participation (TSE:U) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 14th. The company reported C($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.88 by C($1.11). Research analysts anticipate that Uranium Participation Co. will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Uranium Participation Corporation is a publicly owned investment manager. The company invests its assets substantially in uranium, equity offerings in uranium and holdings of uranium. The firm also lends its uranium to third parties from time to time. Denison Mines, Inc operates as the manager of the company.

