United States Steel (NYSE:X) Shares Down 5.2% After Insider Selling

United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X)’s stock price was down 5.2% on Thursday following insider selling activity. The stock traded as low as $21.96 and last traded at $22.38. Approximately 631,940 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 21,494,896 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.62.

Specifically, CFO Christine S. Breves sold 24,282 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.54, for a total transaction of $620,162.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 203,972 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,209,444.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Tracy A. Atkinson purchased 1,468 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.07 per share, with a total value of $25,058.76. Following the purchase, the director now owns 17,177 shares in the company, valued at approximately $293,211.39. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 88,430 shares of company stock worth $2,109,816. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Get United States Steel alerts:

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded United States Steel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 15th. TheStreet raised United States Steel from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised United States Steel from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Argus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of United States Steel in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on United States Steel from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.00.

The company has a market cap of $6.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.20 and a beta of 2.39. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $20.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

United States Steel (NYSE:X) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.41. United States Steel had a negative net margin of 16.25% and a negative return on equity of 18.78%. The business had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.64) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that United States Steel Co. will post -5.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 8th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 5th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.18%. United States Steel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.44%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in shares of United States Steel during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of United States Steel during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new position in United States Steel in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in United States Steel in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in United States Steel in the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.36% of the company’s stock.

About United States Steel (NYSE:X)

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. It operates through three segments: North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular). The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets and tin mill products, as well as all iron ore and coke.

Recommended Story: Cost of Debt

Receive News & Ratings for United States Steel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United States Steel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.