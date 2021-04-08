United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Sells 7,844 Shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC trimmed its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE) by 30.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 17,644 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,844 shares during the quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Energy ETF were worth $357,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 132,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,677,000 after acquiring an additional 15,669 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 811.6% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 132,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,686,000 after purchasing an additional 117,923 shares in the last quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 88.3% in the fourth quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. now owns 20,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,000 after purchasing an additional 9,393 shares in the last quarter. Well Done LLC increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 27.0% in the fourth quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 22,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,000 after purchasing an additional 4,754 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Energy ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $652,000.

Shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF stock opened at $26.33 on Thursday. iShares U.S. Energy ETF has a 52 week low of $14.52 and a 52 week high of $28.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $26.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.27.

iShares U.S. Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Oil & Gas Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the oil and gas sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as oil and gas producers, and oil equipment, services and distribution.

