United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Sells 451 Shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC decreased its position in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) by 27.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,215 shares of the company’s stock after selling 451 shares during the quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in Roku were worth $403,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Roku in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Roku during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Roku by 35.5% during the fourth quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 84 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Roku during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Sonora Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Roku during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Roku alerts:

In other news, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.64, for a total value of $15,013,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 45,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,013,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Scott A. Rosenberg sold 23,744 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $472.55, for a total value of $11,220,227.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 36,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,158,763.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 495,515 shares of company stock valued at $211,613,877. 22.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ROKU opened at $361.92 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $367.68 and a 200 day moving average of $319.97. Roku, Inc. has a 52-week low of $87.52 and a 52-week high of $486.72. The company has a quick ratio of 3.16, a current ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market cap of $46.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -430.86 and a beta of 1.95.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.54. Roku had a negative return on equity of 11.15% and a negative net margin of 6.53%. The company had revenue of $649.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $625.85 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Roku, Inc. will post -0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ROKU shares. Benchmark increased their price objective on Roku from $410.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Roku from $200.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their target price on Roku from $375.00 to $460.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on Roku from $420.00 to $560.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their target price on Roku from $300.00 to $560.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Roku has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $385.38.

About Roku

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. The company operates in two segment, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live sports, music, news, and others.

Recommended Story: What is a Fibonacci Channel?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROKU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU).

Receive News & Ratings for Roku Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roku and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.