United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Sells 1,130 Shares of Triumph Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBK)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC decreased its position in shares of Triumph Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBK) by 11.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,130 shares during the quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in Triumph Bancorp were worth $438,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 18,576.1% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 5,102,694 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,017,000 after purchasing an additional 5,075,372 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,555,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $172,617,000 after purchasing an additional 228,067 shares in the last quarter. Luxor Capital Group LP acquired a new stake in shares of Triumph Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $65,921,000. Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in Triumph Bancorp by 194.1% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 588,601 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,577,000 after buying an additional 388,455 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in Triumph Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $9,279,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Triumph Bancorp alerts:

Several analysts recently weighed in on TBK shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Triumph Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Triumph Bancorp from $42.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Raymond James upgraded Triumph Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $78.00 to $111.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, B. Riley upgraded Triumph Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Triumph Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.13.

Shares of NASDAQ:TBK opened at $90.12 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.69 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Triumph Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.50 and a 12-month high of $96.74. The business’s 50 day moving average is $78.97 and its 200 day moving average is $56.13.

Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $105.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.57 million. Triumph Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.74% and a net margin of 13.50%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Triumph Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Triumph Bancorp news, CEO Aaron P. Graft sold 27,576 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.53, for a total value of $1,724,327.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Todd Ritterbusch acquired 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $27.25 per share, for a total transaction of $245,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $545,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 37,576 shares of company stock worth $2,350,627. 9.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Triumph Bancorp Profile

Triumph Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for TBK Bank, SSB that provides various banking and commercial finance products and services to retail customers and small-to-mid-sized businesses in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Banking, Factoring, and Corporate.

Further Reading: What is a blue-chip stock?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TBK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Triumph Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBK).

Receive News & Ratings for Triumph Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Triumph Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.