United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Increases Position in Global X Cloud Computing ETF Global X Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:CLOU)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its position in Global X Cloud Computing ETF Global X Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:CLOU) by 11.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 11,458 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in Global X Cloud Computing ETF Global X Cloud Computing ETF were worth $320,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CLOU. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global X Cloud Computing ETF Global X Cloud Computing ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $645,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Global X Cloud Computing ETF Global X Cloud Computing ETF by 25.3% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 102,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,865,000 after buying an additional 20,733 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Global X Cloud Computing ETF Global X Cloud Computing ETF by 815.5% in the 4th quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 20,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $562,000 after buying an additional 17,940 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in shares of Global X Cloud Computing ETF Global X Cloud Computing ETF by 282.6% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 14,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,000 after buying an additional 10,989 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Archford Capital Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Global X Cloud Computing ETF Global X Cloud Computing ETF by 21.9% in the 4th quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 38,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,082,000 after buying an additional 6,962 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ CLOU opened at $26.49 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $26.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.93. Global X Cloud Computing ETF Global X Cloud Computing ETF has a 12 month low of $14.71 and a 12 month high of $30.42.

