United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Has $420,000 Holdings in First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC cut its position in First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK) by 53.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 11,677 shares during the quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in First Interstate BancSystem were worth $420,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in First Interstate BancSystem by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,175,613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $129,471,000 after purchasing an additional 305,409 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 786,566 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,068,000 after acquiring an additional 3,755 shares during the period. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 569,432 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,215,000 after acquiring an additional 8,396 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 542,484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,117,000 after acquiring an additional 5,575 shares during the period. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 529,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,596,000 after acquiring an additional 35,117 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.27% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Jeremy Scott sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.50, for a total value of $34,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Kevin P. Riley acquired 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $49.57 per share, for a total transaction of $69,398.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 27,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,374,229.11. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 396,281 shares of company stock worth $16,122,653. 21.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on FIBK shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of First Interstate BancSystem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of First Interstate BancSystem in a research report on Friday, January 15th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Janney Montgomery Scott restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $46.00 price objective on shares of First Interstate BancSystem in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of First Interstate BancSystem from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.25.

First Interstate BancSystem stock opened at $46.06 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.74. First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.69 and a fifty-two week high of $51.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.78 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

First Interstate BancSystem (NASDAQ:FIBK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.03). First Interstate BancSystem had a return on equity of 8.42% and a net margin of 23.85%. The firm had revenue of $162.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $169.45 million. As a group, analysts predict that First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. will post 2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 9th were given a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 8th. This is a positive change from First Interstate BancSystem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. First Interstate BancSystem’s payout ratio is currently 53.42%.

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Interstate Bank that provides range of banking products and services in the United States. Its deposit products include checking, savings, time, and demand deposits; and repurchase agreements primarily for commercial and municipal depositors.

