United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Has $379,000 Position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lessened its stake in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 41.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,701 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 4,831 shares during the quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $379,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Valero Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 97.9% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 473 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 120.6% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 503 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Valero Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Valero Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors own 74.57% of the company’s stock.

VLO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $70.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Valero Energy in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $66.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $70.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $50.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $69.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.25.

NYSE:VLO opened at $74.41 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.24. Valero Energy Co. has a one year low of $35.44 and a one year high of $84.39. The company has a market cap of $30.40 billion, a PE ratio of -2,479.51, a P/E/G ratio of 84.85 and a beta of 2.14.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.48) by $0.42. The business had revenue of $16.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.87 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 40.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.13 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Valero Energy Co. will post -3.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 11th were given a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 10th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.27%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 68.77%.

Valero Energy Company Profile

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

