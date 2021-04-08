United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.32 Billion

Analysts expect United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) to report sales of $3.32 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seventeen analysts have made estimates for United Airlines’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.83 billion and the highest is $3.62 billion. United Airlines reported sales of $7.98 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 58.4%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, April 19th.

On average, analysts expect that United Airlines will report full-year sales of $23.53 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $19.03 billion to $27.16 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $34.71 billion, with estimates ranging from $27.44 billion to $38.52 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for United Airlines.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The transportation company reported ($7.00) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($6.56) by ($0.44). United Airlines had a negative net margin of 19.85% and a negative return on equity of 54.29%. The company had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.67 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 68.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on UAL shares. Cowen raised shares of United Airlines from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Bank of America downgraded shares of United Airlines from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. UBS Group raised shares of United Airlines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on shares of United Airlines from $52.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of United Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.84.

UAL traded down $1.13 on Monday, reaching $58.44. 535,316 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,105,740. The company’s 50 day moving average is $54.73 and its 200-day moving average is $44.22. The company has a market cap of $18.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.62 and a beta of 1.63. United Airlines has a twelve month low of $18.18 and a twelve month high of $63.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.04.

In other news, EVP Andrew P. Nocella sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.56, for a total transaction of $600,160.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $601,469.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Jonathan Roitman sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.78, for a total value of $268,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,760 shares in the company, valued at $202,212.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,000 shares of company stock worth $1,409,060 over the last quarter. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in United Airlines by 28.3% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,224 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in United Airlines by 36.3% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,040 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in United Airlines by 50.6% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 863 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC increased its stake in United Airlines by 87.0% in the 4th quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 776 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its stake in United Airlines by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 8,092 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. 60.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About United Airlines

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also sells fuel; and offers catering, ground handling, and maintenance services for third parties.

