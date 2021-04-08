Unistake (UNISTAKE) Achieves Market Capitalization of $19.17 Million

Unistake (CURRENCY:UNISTAKE) traded 4.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on April 8th. One Unistake coin can now be bought for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000233 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Unistake has traded 19.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Unistake has a total market capitalization of $19.17 million and approximately $428,411.00 worth of Unistake was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Unistake alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00001801 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001732 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.76 or 0.00070536 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $152.24 or 0.00263452 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.16 or 0.00005476 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $462.22 or 0.00799869 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57,650.48 or 0.99763196 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.15 or 0.00017563 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $410.16 or 0.00709778 BTC.

Unistake Coin Profile

Unistake’s launch date was October 5th, 2020. Unistake’s total supply is 280,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 142,314,505 coins. Unistake’s official Twitter account is @UnistakeFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . Unistake’s official website is unistake.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Unistake empowers DeFi projects in their quest for liquidity by providing new incentives for their supporters to create Uniswapliquidity pools. Communities can contribute to a token's liquidity in new ways designed to include returns, reduced risk of impermanent loss, and single-sided liquidity provision. “

Unistake Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unistake directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Unistake should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Unistake using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Unistake Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Unistake and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.