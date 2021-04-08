Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) PT Raised to $180.00

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) had its price target increased by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $170.00 to $180.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the railroad operator’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 18.68% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on Union Pacific from $215.00 to $250.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Barclays reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Vertical Research assumed coverage on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Friday, March 26th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $250.00 to $245.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Union Pacific currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $204.96.

Shares of UNP opened at $221.34 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $212.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $205.09. Union Pacific has a 12 month low of $141.22 and a 12 month high of $224.62. The firm has a market cap of $148.26 billion, a PE ratio of 28.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.11. Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.40% and a return on equity of 31.71%. The company had revenue of $5.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.14 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.02 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Union Pacific will post 8.02 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Todd M. Rynaski sold 7,698 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.00, for a total value of $1,631,976.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 17,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,645,764. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 1,491 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total value of $320,565.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 34,124 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,336,660. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of UNP. WC Walker & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Union Pacific by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. WC Walker & Associates Inc. now owns 12,607 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,787,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Union Pacific by 0.6% in the first quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 57,812 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $12,919,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 12.2% in the first quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 4,602 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,014,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its position in Union Pacific by 5.5% during the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 18,649 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $4,110,000 after buying an additional 973 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Union Pacific during the first quarter worth $3,600,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.83% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; coal and sand, petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

