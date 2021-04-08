UniCredit (BIT:UCG) Given a €10.00 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

UniCredit (BIT:UCG) received a €10.00 ($11.76) target price from equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on UCG. Credit Suisse Group set a €8.80 ($10.35) price objective on shares of UniCredit and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €9.00 ($10.59) price objective on shares of UniCredit and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €10.70 ($12.59) price objective on shares of UniCredit and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. UBS Group set a €11.30 ($13.29) target price on shares of UniCredit and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €9.80 ($11.53) price target on shares of UniCredit and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €9.83 ($11.56).

Get UniCredit alerts:

UniCredit has a one year low of €12.82 ($15.08) and a one year high of €18.38 ($21.62).

UniCredit S.p.A. operates as a commercial bank. The company operates through Commercial Banking Italy, Commercial Banking Germany, Commercial Banking Austria, Corporate & Investment Banking, and Central Eastern Europe segments. It offers retail, corporate, and private banking services; investment services; leasing and factoring services; transactional, investment, and credit products and services; insurance solutions; and structured financing, hedging, and treasury solutions.

Featured Story: Market Capitalization, Large-Caps, Mid-Caps, Small-Caps



Receive News & Ratings for UniCredit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UniCredit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.