Uni-Select Inc. (TSE:UNS) to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.19 Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts

Uni-Select Inc. (TSE:UNS) – National Bank Financial increased their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for Uni-Select in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, April 4th. National Bank Financial analyst Z. Evershed now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.19 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.18. National Bank Financial has a “Outperform Market Weight” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Uni-Select’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.25 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.16 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. National Bankshares upgraded shares of Uni-Select from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from C$10.00 to C$14.00 in a research note on Monday. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Uni-Select from C$11.00 to C$11.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Uni-Select from C$10.50 to C$12.50 in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$11.71.

UNS stock opened at C$12.74 on Tuesday. Uni-Select has a one year low of C$2.90 and a one year high of C$13.36. The stock has a market cap of C$540.01 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.12. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$9.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$7.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 108.18, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

Uni-Select (TSE:UNS) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 19th. The company reported C($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.17) by C$0.13. The business had revenue of C$477.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$466.31 million.

About Uni-Select

Uni-Select Inc distributes automotive refinish, and industrial coatings and related products in North America. It operates through FinishMaster U.S., Canadian Automotive Group, and The Parts Alliance U.K. segments. The company also engages in the distribution of automotive aftermarket parts in Canada and the United Kingdom.

