Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) Sees Large Volume Increase

Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA) shares saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 422,024 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the previous session’s volume of 5,531,001 shares.The stock last traded at $22.80 and had previously closed at $22.83.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of Under Armour in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Under Armour from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Under Armour from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Under Armour from $14.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Under Armour from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.88.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $22.61 and its 200-day moving average is $17.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.92, a PEG ratio of 8.99 and a beta of 1.13.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.19. Under Armour had a negative net margin of 16.60% and a negative return on equity of 7.96%. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.10 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Under Armour, Inc. will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Diversified LLC purchased a new position in Under Armour in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in Under Armour in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Under Armour by 166.9% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,340 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its holdings in Under Armour by 49.4% in the fourth quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 843 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Under Armour by 85.5% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,175 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.49% of the company’s stock.

About Under Armour (NYSE:UAA)

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth primarily in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose types to be worn in hot and cold.

