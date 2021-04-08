UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.47 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF) to announce $1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for UMB Financial’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.63 and the lowest is $1.37. UMB Financial posted earnings of ($0.04) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3,775%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that UMB Financial will report full year earnings of $5.58 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.27 to $6.25. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $5.45 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.17 to $5.62. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover UMB Financial.

Get UMB Financial alerts:

UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The bank reported $3.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.96. UMB Financial had a return on equity of 7.54% and a net margin of 15.62%. The company had revenue of $429.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $316.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.36 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised UMB Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $72.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of UMB Financial from $69.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. UMB Financial presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.25.

In related news, insider Thomas S. Terry sold 5,358 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.52, for a total transaction of $517,154.16. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 32,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,114,024.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO David Carl Odgers sold 721 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.09, for a total value of $64,954.89. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,018 shares in the company, valued at $271,891.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 31,591 shares of company stock valued at $2,718,319. 10.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of UMB Financial by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 430,473 shares of the bank’s stock worth $20,957,000 after acquiring an additional 26,172 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of UMB Financial by 33.7% in the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 29,659 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,453,000 after purchasing an additional 7,478 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in UMB Financial by 4.4% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 6,883 shares of the bank’s stock worth $337,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in UMB Financial by 18.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,505 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,102,000 after acquiring an additional 3,441 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in UMB Financial by 18.2% during the third quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 27,362 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,341,000 after acquiring an additional 4,205 shares in the last quarter. 83.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of UMBF opened at $91.18 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $4.40 billion, a PE ratio of 22.46 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $90.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.22. UMB Financial has a 12 month low of $40.02 and a 12 month high of $99.82.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. UMB Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.65%.

About UMB Financial

UMB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the UMB Bank that provides various banking and other financial services. The Commercial Banking segment provides commercial loans and credit cards; commercial real estate financing; letters of credit; loan syndication, and consultative services; various business solutions including asset-based lending, accounts receivable financing, mezzanine debt, and minority equity investments; and treasury management services, such as depository services, account reconciliation, cash management tools, accounts payable and receivable solutions, electronic fund transfer and automated payments, controlled disbursements, lockbox services, and remote deposit capture services.

Further Reading: What is the cash asset ratio?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on UMB Financial (UMBF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for UMB Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UMB Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.