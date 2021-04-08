Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE) Shares Purchased by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE) by 24.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 231,430 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 45,456 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical were worth $32,037,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,470,492 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,311,000,000 after acquiring an additional 1,121,763 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,287,476 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $731,947,000 after purchasing an additional 478,279 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,280,528 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $592,554,000 after purchasing an additional 186,213 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,875,317 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $259,600,000 after purchasing an additional 96,339 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 775,791 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $107,393,000 after buying an additional 33,536 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ RARE opened at $105.27 on Thursday. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 1 year low of $50.22 and a 1 year high of $179.65. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $125.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $125.00. The firm has a market cap of $7.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.98 and a beta of 2.19.

In other news, Director William Aliski sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.01, for a total transaction of $1,117,575.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 73,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,908,128.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Camille L. Bedrosian sold 2,243 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.36, for a total value of $314,827.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 54,245 shares of company stock worth $7,637,704 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $152.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $64.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $176.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. TheStreet upgraded Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $115.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $132.50.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Profile

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases in the United States. Its biologic products include Crysvita (burosumab), an antibody targeting fibroblast growth factor 23 for the treatment of X-linked hypophosphatemia, as well as tumor-induced osteomalacia; Mepsevii, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of children and adults with Mucopolysaccharidosis VII; and Dojolvi for treating long-chain fatty acid oxidation disorders.

