Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) Shares Bought by Modus Advisors LLC

Modus Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) by 8.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,293 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the quarter. Modus Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $1,636,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Ulta Beauty during the 4th quarter worth approximately $251,000. Valley Brook Capital Group purchased a new stake in Ulta Beauty during the 4th quarter worth approximately $87,000. tru Independence LLC increased its stake in Ulta Beauty by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 2,766 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $794,000 after buying an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Ulta Beauty by 276.0% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 807,092 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $231,766,000 after buying an additional 592,461 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG purchased a new stake in Ulta Beauty during the 4th quarter worth approximately $405,000. Institutional investors own 86.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ULTA shares. Barclays upped their price target on Ulta Beauty from $298.00 to $361.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Guggenheim restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. OTR Global upgraded Ulta Beauty to a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $315.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $286.00 to $319.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $310.08.

Shares of NASDAQ ULTA traded up $3.40 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $319.51. The company had a trading volume of 17,391 shares, compared to its average volume of 824,447. The company has a market capitalization of $17.96 billion, a PE ratio of 79.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 1.73. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 1-year low of $186.01 and a 1-year high of $351.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $321.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $278.70.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 10th. The specialty retailer reported $3.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $1.14. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 15.94% and a net margin of 3.63%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.89 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Charles Heilbronn sold 226,791 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.23, for a total value of $68,996,625.93. Following the transaction, the director now owns 60,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,546,773.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Lorna Nagler sold 4,666 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $317.74, for a total value of $1,482,574.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,629 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,694,998.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 496,148 shares of company stock worth $151,602,430 in the last three months. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a beauty retailer in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.

