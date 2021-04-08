UGAS Hits Market Cap of $4.30 Million (UGAS)

UGAS (CURRENCY:UGAS) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on April 8th. UGAS has a market cap of $4.30 million and approximately $2.24 million worth of UGAS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, UGAS has traded down 0.5% against the dollar. One UGAS coin can currently be bought for $0.0251 or 0.00000043 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get UGAS alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.28 or 0.00055853 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.00 or 0.00022490 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000347 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $366.52 or 0.00634272 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.44 or 0.00083834 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001733 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0235 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.54 or 0.00030345 BTC.

About UGAS

UGAS (UGAS) is a coin. It launched on March 21st, 2019. UGAS’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 171,719,420 coins. UGAS’s official Twitter account is @UltrainB . The Reddit community for UGAS is /r/UltrainChain . The official website for UGAS is ultrain.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Ultrain Technology Limited is the next generation public-blockchain technology venture that focuses on building a decentralized blockchain platform through its programmable tech-infrastructure. Ultrain is committed to construct a responsible and sustainable commercial ecosystem that enables all industrial applications. It is able to provide multi-folds more advanced technical performance to fundamentally solve the performance and scalability issues. “

Buying and Selling UGAS

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as UGAS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade UGAS should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy UGAS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for UGAS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for UGAS and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.