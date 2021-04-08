UBS Group Initiates Coverage on ALX Oncology (NASDAQ:ALXO)

Equities researchers at UBS Group started coverage on shares of ALX Oncology (NASDAQ:ALXO) in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $96.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 38.77% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on ALXO. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of ALX Oncology in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on shares of ALX Oncology from $64.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of ALX Oncology from $62.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of ALX Oncology from $78.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALXO opened at $69.18 on Tuesday. ALX Oncology has a 52 week low of $28.01 and a 52 week high of $117.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $75.02 and a 200 day moving average of $67.87.

ALX Oncology (NASDAQ:ALXO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 18th. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by ($0.13). On average, sell-side analysts predict that ALX Oncology will post -2.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other ALX Oncology news, insider Sophia Randolph sold 7,387 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.34, for a total value of $549,149.58. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 207,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,405,255.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jaume Pons sold 16,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.49, for a total transaction of $1,143,783.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 568,046 shares in the company, valued at $38,905,470.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ALX Oncology in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in shares of ALX Oncology by 366.7% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ALX Oncology in the fourth quarter worth about $73,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its position in shares of ALX Oncology by 101.5% in the fourth quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 609 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of ALX Oncology in the third quarter worth about $72,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.45% of the company’s stock.

About ALX Oncology

ALX Oncology Holdings Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on developing therapies for patients fighting cancer. Its lead product candidate is ALX148, a CD47 blocking therapeutic used for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndromes and acute myeloid leukemia, as well as a range of solid tumor indications, including head and neck squamous cell and human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 positive gastric/gastroesophageal junction carcinoma.

