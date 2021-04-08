UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Trims Stake in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) by 26.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,232,627 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,137,531 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Corteva were worth $125,167,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CTVA. CX Institutional lifted its holdings in Corteva by 35.6% during the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Corteva by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp boosted its holdings in Corteva by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 16,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $648,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont increased its stake in Corteva by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 6,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management raised its holdings in Corteva by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 23,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $929,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the period. 77.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CTVA opened at $46.75 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business has a fifty day moving average of $46.25 and a 200 day moving average of $39.52. The company has a market cap of $34.62 billion, a PE ratio of 57.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.82. Corteva, Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.38 and a 52-week high of $48.48.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $3.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.95 billion. Corteva had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 4.70%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.07 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Corteva, Inc. will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio is 36.36%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CTVA. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their target price on Corteva from $24.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Corteva from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Redburn Partners downgraded shares of Corteva from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Corteva from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on Corteva from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Corteva presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.24.

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

