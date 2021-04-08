UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Sells 229,236 Shares of HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lessened its position in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) by 13.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,482,537 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 229,236 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in HDFC Bank were worth $107,128,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of HDFC Bank in the 4th quarter worth about $1,741,404,000. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in HDFC Bank by 38.8% in the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 34,742,685 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,510,506,000 after buying an additional 9,703,130 shares in the last quarter. WestBridge Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in HDFC Bank in the fourth quarter worth approximately $120,408,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in HDFC Bank by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,781,727 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,212,648,000 after acquiring an additional 1,087,765 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of HDFC Bank by 20.2% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,344,935 shares of the bank’s stock worth $458,485,000 after acquiring an additional 1,065,245 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.76% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of HDFC Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 22nd.

NYSE HDB opened at $74.59 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $136.33 billion, a PE ratio of 35.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.89. HDFC Bank Limited has a 1-year low of $35.65 and a 1-year high of $84.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $80.22 and a 200-day moving average of $69.86.

HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 15th. The bank reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.10. HDFC Bank had a return on equity of 15.48% and a net margin of 19.69%. The firm had revenue of $3.43 billion during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that HDFC Bank Limited will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

HDFC Bank Company Profile

HDFC Bank Limited provides various banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. It operates in Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, Other Banking Business, and Unallocated segments. The company accepts savings, salary, current, and Demat accounts; fixed and recurring deposits; and safe deposit lockers, and rural and pension accounts, as well as offshore accounts and deposits, overdrafts against fixed deposits and salaries, and sweep-in facilities.

