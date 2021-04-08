UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Raises Position in Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI) by 73.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,360,384 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 577,567 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Black Knight were worth $120,190,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Black Knight by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Black Knight by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP now owns 40,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,606,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Black Knight by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 2,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Black Knight by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its holdings in Black Knight by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 57,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,124,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 89.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BKI stock opened at $74.30 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $11.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.21, a PEG ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.79. Black Knight, Inc. has a 52-week low of $61.52 and a 52-week high of $97.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company’s 50 day moving average is $76.02 and its 200 day moving average is $85.52.

Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $342.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $339.06 million. Black Knight had a return on equity of 12.45% and a net margin of 19.21%. Analysts anticipate that Black Knight, Inc. will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on BKI. Zacks Investment Research lowered Black Knight from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised Black Knight to a “positive” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Black Knight from $103.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Black Knight in a research note on Monday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna raised shares of Black Knight from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.24.

About Black Knight

Black Knight, Inc provides integrated software, data, and analytics solutions in North America and Internationally. The Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions comprising MSP, a software as a service application platform for mortgage and home equity loans; Bankruptcy/Foreclosure solutions for managing and automating a range of various workflow processes involving distressed and non-performing loans; Invoicing, a Web-based solution that helps servicers to save time and eliminate errors; Servicing Digital, a white-labeled mobile solution; Loss Mitigation, an integrated solution that supports retention and liquidation workouts; Claims, an integrated solution which manages default-related claims process; and Empower, a loan origination system used by lenders to originate mortgages, home equity loans, and lines of credit.

