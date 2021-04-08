UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Lowers Position in Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) by 11.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,834,877 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 904,591 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Infosys were worth $115,851,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Infosys during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Infosys in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Infosys in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Infosys in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Infosys by 1,210.3% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,293 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 2,118 shares during the last quarter. 16.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Infosys stock opened at $19.21 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $18.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.58. Infosys Limited has a 12-month low of $8.09 and a 12-month high of $19.41. The company has a market cap of $81.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.56, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.86.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 12th. The technology company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02. Infosys had a net margin of 19.06% and a return on equity of 27.65%. The business had revenue of $3.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.38 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Infosys Limited will post 0.61 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Infosys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Infosys in a research note on Monday, December 21st. They issued a “conviction-buy” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Infosys from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $20.33 to $21.80 in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Investec lowered Infosys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.22.

About Infosys

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, outsourcing, and next-generation digital services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides application development and management, independent validation, product engineering and management, infrastructure management, enterprise application management, and support and integration services.

