UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $137.04 Million Stock Position in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) by 5.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 660,164 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 34,381 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.41% of Verisk Analytics worth $137,043,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Verisk Analytics during the third quarter worth $414,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 79.1% in the 3rd quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 5,050 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $936,000 after acquiring an additional 2,230 shares during the period. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,938,000. Weld Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $230,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Verisk Analytics by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 756,187 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $140,129,000 after purchasing an additional 55,087 shares during the last quarter. 88.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:VRSK opened at $179.99 on Thursday. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a one year low of $142.46 and a one year high of $210.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The company has a market cap of $29.30 billion, a PE ratio of 57.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.67. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $175.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $188.60.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $713.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $717.04 million. Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 36.42% and a net margin of 19.12%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.13 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 4.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This is an increase from Verisk Analytics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.48%.

In related news, Director David B. Wright sold 2,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.34, for a total transaction of $424,167.00. Also, Director Christopher M. Foskett sold 486 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $87,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,498 shares in the company, valued at $3,329,640. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,790 shares of company stock valued at $820,166. Company insiders own 2.55% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on VRSK. UBS Group upgraded shares of Verisk Analytics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $196.00 to $177.00 in a report on Monday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Verisk Analytics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $192.00 to $196.00 in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Raymond James raised shares of Verisk Analytics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 15th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Verisk Analytics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $198.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Verisk Analytics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $195.67.

Verisk Analytics Company Profile

Verisk Analytics, Inc is a data analytics provider, which engages in the provision of data analytics for customers in insurance, energy markets and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Energy & Specialized Markets, and Financial Services. The Insurance segment serves insurance customers and focuses on the prediction of loss, the selection and pricing of risk, and compliance.

