UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Buys 46,547 Shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) by 3.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,274,143 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 46,547 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.37% of PACCAR worth $109,933,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PCAR. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 456.8% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 103,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,887,000 after purchasing an additional 84,500 shares in the last quarter. Laird Norton Trust Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of PACCAR in the fourth quarter valued at $465,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,335,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,790,000 after purchasing an additional 24,970 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new position in shares of PACCAR in the fourth quarter valued at $275,000. Finally, Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of PACCAR in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Get PACCAR alerts:

NASDAQ:PCAR opened at $92.47 on Thursday. PACCAR Inc has a twelve month low of $64.25 and a twelve month high of $103.19. The company has a market cap of $32.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $90.40. The company has a current ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.05). PACCAR had a return on equity of 14.49% and a net margin of 7.39%. The business had revenue of $5.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.53 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that PACCAR Inc will post 3.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PCAR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wolfe Research lowered shares of PACCAR from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of PACCAR from $96.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $94.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PACCAR from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.43.

In related news, VP Michael K. Walton sold 1,688 shares of PACCAR stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.22, for a total value of $164,107.36. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 40,401 shares in the company, valued at $3,927,785.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 3,326 shares of PACCAR stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $332,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 4,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $406,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 26,150 shares of company stock valued at $2,540,164. Corporate insiders own 2.18% of the company’s stock.

About PACCAR

PACCAR, Inc is a global technology company, which engages in the design and manufacture of light, medium, and heavy-duty trucks. It operates through the following segments: Truck, Parts and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs and manufactures heavy, medium, and light duty diesel trucks which are marketed under the Kenworth, Peterbilt, and DAF brands.

Featured Story: Average Daily Trade Volume – What It Means In Stock Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PCAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR).

Receive News & Ratings for PACCAR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PACCAR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.