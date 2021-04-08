UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Boosts Stake in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) by 206.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 672,479 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 453,307 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Zscaler were worth $134,301,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Huntington National Bank grew its position in Zscaler by 35.7% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 190 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Invictus RG acquired a new stake in shares of Zscaler during the fourth quarter worth $74,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 421.1% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zscaler during the fourth quarter worth about $132,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Zscaler by 307.8% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares during the period. 42.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ZS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Zscaler from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $190.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Zscaler from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $197.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Saturday, December 19th. Canaccord Genuity started coverage on Zscaler in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price target for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Zscaler from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Zscaler from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $195.15.

In other Zscaler news, Director Karen Blasing sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $90,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $407,340. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Remo Canessa sold 4,699 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.31, for a total value of $861,373.69. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 302,889 shares in the company, valued at $55,522,582.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 65,812 shares of company stock worth $12,455,673. 23.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ZS opened at $180.02 on Thursday. Zscaler, Inc. has a 52-week low of $61.88 and a 52-week high of $230.88. The company has a 50 day moving average of $188.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $176.77. The company has a market cap of $24.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -202.27 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 3.73, a current ratio of 3.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.47. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 26.69% and a negative return on equity of 24.33%. The business had revenue of $157.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.45 million. Research analysts anticipate that Zscaler, Inc. will post -1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Zscaler Company Profile

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company provides Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, servers, operational technology, internet of things, and device secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to internally managed applications, either hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

