UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Acquires 622,786 Shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) by 103.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,224,839 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 622,786 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $117,095,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. WealthPLAN Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 1,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. Focused Wealth Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 282 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 75.1% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 59.0% in the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 469 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MKC stock opened at $89.16 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $86.53 and a 200 day moving average of $92.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 0.44. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 1 year low of $72.79 and a 1 year high of $105.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.42.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 29th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.14. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a net margin of 13.75% and a return on equity of 20.93%. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 12th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 9th. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.94%.

Separately, Argus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.64.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Profile

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as desserts.

