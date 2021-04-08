UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Acquires 29,434 Shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) by 17.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 199,499 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 29,434 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $123,460,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in TransDigm Group during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. CX Institutional increased its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 64.1% during the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 64 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 336.8% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 83 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in TransDigm Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. 97.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TDG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $647.00 to $663.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Truist lifted their price objective on TransDigm Group from $500.00 to $562.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Alembic Global Advisors began coverage on TransDigm Group in a report on Friday, January 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $723.00 target price for the company. Bank of America cut TransDigm Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $670.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on TransDigm Group from $772.00 to $780.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $616.27.

In other TransDigm Group news, VP Robert S. Henderson sold 15,000 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $601.56, for a total transaction of $9,023,400.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 24,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,918,688. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Chairman W Nicholas Howley sold 11,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $588.51, for a total value of $6,767,865.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 77,700 shares of company stock worth $46,504,136 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 8.17% of the company’s stock.

TDG opened at $606.45 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.17 billion, a PE ratio of 67.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.18 and a beta of 1.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $595.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $566.70. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 52-week low of $292.50 and a 52-week high of $626.00.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The aerospace company reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.40. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 10.07% and a negative return on equity of 18.70%. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.93 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 9.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. Its Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

