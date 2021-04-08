Ubiquiti (NYSE:UI) Cut to C+ at TheStreet

TheStreet lowered shares of Ubiquiti (NYSE:UI) from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report released on Monday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. BWS Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Ubiquiti from $290.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Ubiquiti from $157.00 to $126.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ubiquiti from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $380.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Ubiquiti currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $262.50.

NYSE UI opened at $277.90 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $332.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $266.16. Ubiquiti has a 52 week low of $148.28 and a 52 week high of $401.80. The stock has a market cap of $17.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.44.

Ubiquiti (NYSE:UI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.76. Ubiquiti had a negative return on equity of 147.97% and a net margin of 30.57%. The business had revenue of $479.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $363.98 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 55.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Ubiquiti will post 7.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 16th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 12th. Ubiquiti’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.07%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Ubiquiti by 34.0% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Ubiquiti in the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Ubiquiti in the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,000. RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ubiquiti in the fourth quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, BNC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ubiquiti during the third quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.95% of the company’s stock.

Ubiquiti Inc develops networking technology for service providers, enterprises, and consumers. It develops technology platforms for high-capacity distributed Internet access, unified information technology, and consumer electronics for professional, home, and personal use. Its service provider product platforms offer carrier-class network infrastructure for fixed wireless broadband, wireless backhaul systems, and routing; and enterprise product platforms provide wireless LAN infrastructure, video surveillance products, switching and routing solutions, security gateways, and other WLAN products, as well as offers consumer products under the Ubiquiti Labs brand name.

