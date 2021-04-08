U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Upgraded to “Overweight” by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) was upgraded by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a $60.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 5.62% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on USB. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $42.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.28.

Shares of USB opened at $56.81 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $53.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.81, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. U.S. Bancorp has a 1-year low of $28.36 and a 1-year high of $57.02.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95. The firm had revenue of $5.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.80 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 18.68% and a return on equity of 10.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

U.S. Bancorp declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, December 22nd that permits the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,779,557 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $828,350,000 after buying an additional 448,900 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $673,915,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,084,493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $656,195,000 after purchasing an additional 1,279,974 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp raised its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 10,894,529 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $507,576,000 after purchasing an additional 280,135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,717,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $499,351,000 after purchasing an additional 164,313 shares during the last quarter. 71.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments. The company offers depository services, including checking accounts, savings accounts, and time certificate contracts; lending services, such as traditional credit products; and credit card services, lease financing and import/export trade, asset-backed lending, agricultural finance, and other products.

