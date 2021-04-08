U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Price Target Raised to $65.00 at Barclays

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) had its price target boosted by Barclays from $61.00 to $65.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

USB has been the subject of several other reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised U.S. Bancorp from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Stephens increased their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $52.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Robert W. Baird reissued a neutral rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Citigroup raised U.S. Bancorp from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the company from $53.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. U.S. Bancorp presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $52.81.

USB stock opened at $56.81 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50-day moving average of $53.30 and a 200-day moving average of $45.75. U.S. Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $28.36 and a fifty-two week high of $57.02.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.95. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 18.68%. The company had revenue of $5.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share. U.S. Bancorp’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.06 EPS for the current year.

U.S. Bancorp declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Tuesday, December 22nd that authorizes the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire up to 4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.96%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.71%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of USB. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Field & Main Bank acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Diversified LLC acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 92.3% in the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.73% of the company’s stock.

About U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments. The company offers depository services, including checking accounts, savings accounts, and time certificate contracts; lending services, such as traditional credit products; and credit card services, lease financing and import/export trade, asset-backed lending, agricultural finance, and other products.

