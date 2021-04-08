Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) Shares Bought by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) by 4.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 235,840 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,536 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.58% of Tyler Technologies worth $102,949,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 963.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 574 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Alliance purchased a new position in Tyler Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $203,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Tyler Technologies by 60.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 48,153 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,785,000 after purchasing an additional 18,061 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its position in Tyler Technologies by 26.3% in the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 4,800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,673,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JS Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Tyler Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $383,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.99% of the company’s stock.

TYL has been the topic of a number of research reports. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Tyler Technologies from $370.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JMP Securities raised their price target on Tyler Technologies from $435.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Northcoast Research raised Tyler Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $500.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies from $510.00 to $480.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $409.50.

Shares of NYSE:TYL opened at $432.07 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $432.47 and its 200-day moving average is $418.45. The company has a market cap of $17.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 94.96, a P/E/G ratio of 6.48 and a beta of 0.67. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $292.89 and a 52-week high of $479.79.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The technology company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $283.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $291.39 million. Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 16.71% and a return on equity of 9.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.43 EPS. Research analysts predict that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 4.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Daniel M. Pope sold 705 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $464.57, for a total transaction of $327,521.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,567,923.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Donald R. Brattain sold 3,000 shares of Tyler Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $477.58, for a total value of $1,432,740.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,150 shares in the company, valued at $1,981,957. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 56,211 shares of company stock worth $26,287,848. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Tyler Technologies

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Enterprise Software; and Appraisal and Tax. It offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; and student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools.

