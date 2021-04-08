Twin Disc, Incorporated (NASDAQ:TWIN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $57.70 Million

Analysts expect Twin Disc, Incorporated (NASDAQ:TWIN) to announce $57.70 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Twin Disc’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $57.10 million to $58.30 million. Twin Disc reported sales of $68.64 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 15.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Twin Disc will report full-year sales of $212.50 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $206.80 million to $218.20 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $240.65 million, with estimates ranging from $224.60 million to $256.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Twin Disc.

Twin Disc (NASDAQ:TWIN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $48.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.65 million. Twin Disc had a negative net margin of 16.04% and a negative return on equity of 7.57%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Twin Disc from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Twin Disc by 646.5% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 23,202 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 20,094 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Twin Disc during the third quarter valued at about $111,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new stake in Twin Disc during the fourth quarter valued at about $63,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Twin Disc by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 213,528 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,676,000 after buying an additional 4,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its stake in shares of Twin Disc by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 1,678,433 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,176,000 after buying an additional 78,524 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TWIN traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $10.20. The stock had a trading volume of 18,299 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,036. The firm has a market capitalization of $139.17 million, a PE ratio of -3.57 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 0.75. Twin Disc has a 12 month low of $4.66 and a 12 month high of $10.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.46.

Twin Disc Company Profile

Twin Disc, Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells marine and heavy duty off-highway power transmission equipment worldwide. It operates through two segments, Manufacturing and Distribution. The company's products include marine transmissions, azimuth drives, surface drives, propellers, and boat management systems, as well as power-shift transmissions, hydraulic torque converters, power take-offs, industrial clutches, and controls systems.

