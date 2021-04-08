Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.09 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.09) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Ten analysts have issued estimates for Twilio’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.13) to $0.01. Twilio posted earnings of $0.06 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 250%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Twilio will report full year earnings of ($0.13) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.42) to $0.14. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.19 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.12) to $0.66. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Twilio.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The technology company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.55. Twilio had a negative net margin of 26.01% and a negative return on equity of 5.43%. The company had revenue of $548.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $454.64 million.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TWLO shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Twilio from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Northland Securities increased their price objective on shares of Twilio from $390.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Twilio from $465.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $550.00 target price on shares of Twilio in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Twilio from $370.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. Twilio currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $442.36.

Shares of TWLO stock traded up $14.66 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $367.77. 36,092 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,288,588. The business has a 50 day moving average of $367.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $337.89. The company has a current ratio of 10.94, a quick ratio of 10.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Twilio has a 52 week low of $88.15 and a 52 week high of $457.30. The company has a market capitalization of $62.70 billion, a PE ratio of -129.29 and a beta of 1.51.

In other Twilio news, Director Richard L. Dalzell sold 1,500 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.00, for a total value of $577,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO George Hu sold 1,294 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.00, for a total transaction of $459,370.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 207,884 shares of company stock valued at $81,943,810. 6.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. tru Independence LLC acquired a new stake in Twilio in the 4th quarter worth about $15,911,000. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Twilio in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Twilio in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Twilio by 553.3% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 98 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its position in shares of Twilio by 669.2% in the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.51% of the company’s stock.

About Twilio

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher-level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, video, and email capabilities into their applications.

