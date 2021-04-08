Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Sells 665 Shares of National Presto Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPK)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al decreased its position in National Presto Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPK) by 16.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,342 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 665 shares during the quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al’s holdings in National Presto Industries were worth $296,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NPK. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in National Presto Industries in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of National Presto Industries during the fourth quarter valued at $159,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of National Presto Industries during the third quarter valued at $207,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in shares of National Presto Industries during the fourth quarter valued at $212,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of National Presto Industries by 76.3% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,621 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 1,134 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NPK opened at $101.82 on Thursday. National Presto Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $76.33 and a 1-year high of $117.87. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $102.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $91.61. The company has a market capitalization of $715.39 million, a PE ratio of 16.01 and a beta of 0.65.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.9%.

About National Presto Industries

National Presto Industries Inc provides housewares and small appliances, and defense and safety products primarily in North America. The company's Housewares/Small Appliance segment designs, markets, and distributes housewares and small electrical appliances, including pressure cookers and canners; heat control single thermostatic control line of skillets, griddles, woks, and multi-purpose cookers under the Presto Control Master brand; slow cookers; deep fryers; air fryers; waffle makers; pizza ovens; slicer/shredders; electric heaters; hot air, oil, and microwave corn poppers; dehydrators; rice cookers; microwave bacon cookers; egg cookers; coffeemakers and coffeemaker accessories; electric tea kettles; electric knife sharpeners; various kitchen gadgets; and timers.

