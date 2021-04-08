Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Sells 39,204 Shares of Colony Credit Real Estate, Inc. (NYSE:CLNC)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lessened its stake in Colony Credit Real Estate, Inc. (NYSE:CLNC) by 54.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,263 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,204 shares during the quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al’s holdings in Colony Credit Real Estate were worth $249,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLNC. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Colony Credit Real Estate by 3.2% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 192,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $946,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Colony Credit Real Estate by 3.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,869,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,641,000 after purchasing an additional 249,950 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Colony Credit Real Estate by 37.0% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 62,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 16,888 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in Colony Credit Real Estate in the third quarter valued at about $890,000. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new stake in Colony Credit Real Estate in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Colony Credit Real Estate alerts:

Shares of Colony Credit Real Estate stock opened at $8.28 on Thursday. Colony Credit Real Estate, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.40 and a 1 year high of $9.54. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.37. The company has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.96 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 2.37.

Colony Credit Real Estate (NYSE:CLNC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.35). Colony Credit Real Estate had a positive return on equity of 6.05% and a negative net margin of 232.33%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Colony Credit Real Estate, Inc. will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.83%. Colony Credit Real Estate’s dividend payout ratio is currently -111.11%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of Colony Credit Real Estate in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Colony Credit Real Estate from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, BTIG Research assumed coverage on Colony Credit Real Estate in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company.

Colony Credit Real Estate Company Profile

Colony Credit Real Estate, Inc operates as a commercial real estate (CRE) credit real estate investment trust in the United States. It focuses on originating, acquiring, financing, and managing a portfolio of CRE senior mortgage loans, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, debt securities, and net leased properties.

Featured Story: NASDAQ

Receive News & Ratings for Colony Credit Real Estate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colony Credit Real Estate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.