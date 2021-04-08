Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Sells 12,820 Shares of Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al reduced its stake in shares of Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) by 88.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,608 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 12,820 shares during the quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al’s holdings in Lear were worth $256,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in LEA. Ninety One UK Ltd bought a new position in Lear in the 4th quarter worth approximately $282,014,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Lear by 28.8% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,420,651 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $862,046,000 after buying an additional 1,212,777 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Lear by 250.6% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 609,096 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $96,958,000 after buying an additional 435,366 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Lear by 281.4% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 134,918 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $21,455,000 after buying an additional 99,548 shares during the period. Finally, British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd bought a new position in Lear in the 4th quarter worth approximately $14,237,000. 92.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on LEA. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lear from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $166.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Lear from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $149.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Barclays upgraded shares of Lear from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $190.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $216.00 target price on shares of Lear in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Wolfe Research reiterated a “peer perform” rating on shares of Lear in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $167.06.

In related news, SVP Thomas A. Didonato sold 20,000 shares of Lear stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.14, for a total value of $3,682,800.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 16,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,985,645.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Raymond E. Scott sold 10,000 shares of Lear stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.22, for a total transaction of $1,852,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 34,395 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,370,641.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Lear stock opened at $179.06 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $176.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $152.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market cap of $10.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 101.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.62. Lear Co. has a fifty-two week low of $80.15 and a fifty-two week high of $196.26.

Lear (NYSE:LEA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The auto parts company reported $3.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.47 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $5.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.02 billion. Lear had a net margin of 0.50% and a return on equity of 6.17%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.64 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Lear Co. will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 4th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 3rd. Lear’s payout ratio is presently 7.15%.

Lear Company Profile

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers in North America, Europe, Africa, Asia, and South America. Its Seating segment offers seat systems, seat subsystems, key seat components, seat trim covers, seat mechanisms, seat foams, and headrests, as well as surface materials, such as leather and fabric for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, pick-up trucks, and sport utility vehicles.

