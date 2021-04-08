Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Reduces Holdings in JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al trimmed its stake in JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS) by 92.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,604 shares of the company’s stock after selling 112,079 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al’s holdings in JBG SMITH Properties were worth $269,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of JBGS. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in JBG SMITH Properties by 91.1% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in JBG SMITH Properties during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in JBG SMITH Properties by 1,261.5% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,148 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in JBG SMITH Properties by 168.4% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,288 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in JBG SMITH Properties by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 702 shares during the period. 80.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Steven A. Museles sold 15,000 shares of JBG SMITH Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.87, for a total value of $493,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Madhumita Moina Banerjee sold 5,000 shares of JBG SMITH Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.69, for a total transaction of $163,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of JBG SMITH Properties from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th.

Shares of JBG SMITH Properties stock opened at $32.40 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 6.50 and a current ratio of 6.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.26 billion, a PE ratio of 294.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.14 and a beta of 0.90. JBG SMITH Properties has a 52-week low of $22.63 and a 52-week high of $34.70. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.11.

JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.65). The firm had revenue of $148.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.44 million. JBG SMITH Properties had a return on equity of 0.52% and a net margin of 2.87%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that JBG SMITH Properties will post 1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JBG SMITH is an S&P 400 company that owns, operates, invests in and develops a dynamic portfolio of high-growth mixed-use properties in and around Washington, DC. Through an intense focus on placemaking, JBG SMITH cultivates vibrant, amenity-rich, walkable neighborhoods throughout the Capital region, including National Landing where it serves as the exclusive developer for Amazon's new headquarters.

