Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Purchases 28,549 Shares of SM Energy (NYSE:SM)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al boosted its position in SM Energy (NYSE:SM) by 173.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 45,038 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,549 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al’s holdings in SM Energy were worth $276,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in SM Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $61,000. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new position in SM Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $64,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in SM Energy by 68.6% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 10,593 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 4,311 shares in the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in SM Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new position in SM Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $100,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.87% of the company’s stock.

Get SM Energy alerts:

Shares of NYSE SM opened at $17.88 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $16.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.91. The firm has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.89 and a beta of 6.60. SM Energy has a 52 week low of $1.34 and a 52 week high of $19.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

SM Energy (NYSE:SM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The energy company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $320.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $340.41 million. SM Energy had a negative net margin of 55.76% and a negative return on equity of 1.40%. As a group, research analysts expect that SM Energy will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In other SM Energy news, Director Rose M. Robeson sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.96, for a total value of $51,840.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 66,328 shares in the company, valued at approximately $859,610.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of SM Energy from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Siebert Williams Shank restated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of SM Energy in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of SM Energy from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of SM Energy in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of SM Energy from $12.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.46.

About SM Energy

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the state of Texas. As of December 31, 2020, it had 404.6 million barrels of oil equivalent of estimated proved reserves; and working interests in 801 gross productive oil wells and 498 gross productive gas wells in the Midland Basin and South Texas.

See Also: Hedge Funds Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SM Energy (NYSE:SM).

Receive News & Ratings for SM Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SM Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.