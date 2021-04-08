Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Buys Shares of 4,551 PAR Technology Co. (NYSE:PAR)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in shares of PAR Technology Co. (NYSE:PAR) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 4,551 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $286,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in PAR Technology by 91.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 634 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of PAR Technology during the 4th quarter valued at about $183,000. Sage Rock Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of PAR Technology during the 4th quarter valued at about $251,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of PAR Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at about $254,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of PAR Technology during the 4th quarter valued at about $258,000. 78.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PAR stock opened at $62.32 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a current ratio of 3.05. The stock has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.77 and a beta of 1.91. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.67. PAR Technology Co. has a 52 week low of $13.11 and a 52 week high of $90.35.

PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, March 14th. The software maker reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.36). The company had revenue of $58.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.39 million. PAR Technology had a negative return on equity of 22.99% and a negative net margin of 14.14%. Sell-side analysts predict that PAR Technology Co. will post -0.79 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PAR. William Blair began coverage on shares of PAR Technology in a research report on Friday, February 5th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PAR Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Sidoti upgraded shares of PAR Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $107.00 in a report on Monday, March 22nd. BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of PAR Technology from $80.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of PAR Technology from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.00.

PAR Technology Profile

PAR Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides point-of-sale (POS) solutions to the restaurant and retail industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Restaurant/Retail and Government. The Restaurant/Retail segment offers POS technology solutions, including Brink POS, an open solution that integrates with third party products and in-house systems; PixelPoint, an on-premise integrated software solution that provides a self-service ordering, back-office management, and enterprise level loyalty and gift card information sharing services; PAR merchant card payment services; Data Central, a cloud software platform of back-office applications; and PAR EverServ POS platforms.

