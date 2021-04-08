Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Acquires New Position in Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 38,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts by 79.8% in the third quarter. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. now owns 4,162,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,440,000 after purchasing an additional 1,847,250 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts by 15.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,694,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,100,000 after purchasing an additional 230,082 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts by 52.9% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 929,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,529,000 after purchasing an additional 321,395 shares during the period. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,124,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 250,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,490,000 after purchasing an additional 7,571 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PLYA opened at $7.31 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of -4.69 and a beta of 2.22. Playa Hotels & Resorts has a 12 month low of $1.62 and a 12 month high of $8.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 2.31. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.57.

Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 5th. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $66.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.31 million. Playa Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 58.88% and a negative return on equity of 19.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 54.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.14) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Playa Hotels & Resorts will post -1.47 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Brandon B. Buhler sold 22,320 shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.39, for a total transaction of $164,944.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 92,502 shares in the company, valued at $683,589.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 4.09% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on PLYA shares. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts in a report on Saturday, March 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $3.00 to $5.25 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Macquarie raised their target price on shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Playa Hotels & Resorts currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.79.

Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V. owns, operates, and develops all-inclusive resorts in prime beachfront locations in various vacation destinations in Mexico and the Caribbean. The company operates its resorts under eight brand names. As of October 16, 2020, it owned a portfolio of 21 resorts comprising 8,172 rooms located in Mexico, Jamaica, and the Dominican Republic.

