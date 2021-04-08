Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH Trims Stock Position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH lessened its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 10.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,122 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 818 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $2,631,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Terry L. Blaker raised its position in Lockheed Martin by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Terry L. Blaker now owns 8,232 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,922,000 after purchasing an additional 957 shares during the last quarter. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in Lockheed Martin by 39.1% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 4,258 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,511,000 after buying an additional 1,196 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL raised its position in Lockheed Martin by 20.2% during the 4th quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 37,300 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $13,241,000 after buying an additional 6,257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Lockheed Martin by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,231 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $6,604,000 after buying an additional 2,175 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

Shares of LMT stock traded up $2.97 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $383.16. 21,571 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,967,947. The firm has a market cap of $107.32 billion, a PE ratio of 16.49, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.92. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1 year low of $319.81 and a 1 year high of $417.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $349.60 and a 200 day moving average of $357.59.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $6.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.41 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $17.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.92 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 173.43% and a net margin of 10.18%. The company’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $5.29 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st were issued a $2.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $10.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is 47.38%.

LMT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $351.00 to $334.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Lockheed Martin from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $420.00 to $368.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $480.00 to $445.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $423.00.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

Featured Story: Dividend Achievers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT).

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.