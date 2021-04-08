Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH Sells 597 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH trimmed its holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 1.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 33,531 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 597 shares during the quarter. Lowe’s Companies accounts for about 1.2% of Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $6,377,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at $622,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 38.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 79,960 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $13,262,000 after buying an additional 22,035 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 18.8% during the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,843 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $472,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,387,274 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $230,159,000 after buying an additional 83,263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fortis Group Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

LOW has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $203.00 to $206.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $195.00 price objective on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Gordon Haskett raised shares of Lowe’s Companies from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $202.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $202.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $179.12.

In other Lowe’s Companies news, Director David H. Batchelder bought 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $159.48 per share, with a total value of $996,750.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LOW stock traded up $0.96 on Thursday, reaching $194.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 52,906 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,117,038. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $175.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $167.29. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $90.59 and a 1 year high of $194.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.20. The company has a market capitalization of $139.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.37.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The home improvement retailer reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.12. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 211.33%. The firm had revenue of $20.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.54 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 8.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 21st will be issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 20th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.96%.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.

Read More: Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW).

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.