Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH Lowers Holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH decreased its stake in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 8.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,267 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,042 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH’s holdings in General Mills were worth $1,366,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GIS. Pflug Koory LLC raised its holdings in General Mills by 349.0% in the 4th quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 449 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the period. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in General Mills in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in General Mills in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in General Mills in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in General Mills by 36.4% in the 4th quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GIS traded down $0.57 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $60.82. The company had a trading volume of 71,916 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,970,195. The company has a market capitalization of $37.10 billion, a PE ratio of 15.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.55. General Mills, Inc. has a 1-year low of $53.96 and a 1-year high of $66.14. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.15.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.02). General Mills had a net margin of 13.16% and a return on equity of 28.60%. The company had revenue of $4.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.73 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.51%.

In other General Mills news, insider John R. Church sold 27,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.35, for a total value of $1,629,450.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 76,916 shares in the company, valued at $4,641,880.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director R Kerry Clark sold 11,398 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.41, for a total value of $699,951.18. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 65,199 shares in the company, valued at $4,003,870.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 62,532 shares of company stock worth $3,821,346. 0.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on General Mills from $64.00 to $59.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on General Mills from $62.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on General Mills from $63.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on General Mills from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.27.

General Mills Profile

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit snacks, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, frozen and shelf-stable vegetables, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

