Truist Financial Corp Grows Stock Holdings in Ping Identity Holding Corp. (NYSE:PING)

Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in Ping Identity Holding Corp. (NYSE:PING) by 77.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 209,337 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 91,290 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp owned about 0.26% of Ping Identity worth $5,995,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Ping Identity by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 14,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,000 after buying an additional 561 shares during the period. Taylor Wealth Management Partners grew its stake in shares of Ping Identity by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Taylor Wealth Management Partners now owns 105,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,009,000 after buying an additional 691 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ping Identity during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its stake in shares of Ping Identity by 233.3% during the 4th quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Ping Identity by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 22,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $647,000 after buying an additional 1,848 shares during the period. 99.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Ping Identity stock opened at $21.59 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of -308.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 23.44 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 5.52 and a current ratio of 5.52. Ping Identity Holding Corp. has a 1 year low of $18.76 and a 1 year high of $37.80.

Ping Identity (NYSE:PING) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09. Ping Identity had a negative net margin of 2.36% and a positive return on equity of 2.81%. On average, equities analysts predict that Ping Identity Holding Corp. will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Ping Identity from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price target (down from $34.00) on shares of Ping Identity in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ping Identity from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Ping Identity in a research report on Monday, March 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Ping Identity in a research report on Monday, February 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.50.

In other Ping Identity news, insider Lauren Adrienne Romer sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.14, for a total value of $30,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 96,416 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,905,978.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andre Wong Durand sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.10, for a total transaction of $1,505,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 268,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,095,966.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 186,490 shares of company stock valued at $5,779,894. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Ping Identity Holding Corp., doing business as Ping Identity Corporation, provides intelligent identity solutions for the enterprise in the United States and internationally. Its Ping Intelligent Identity platform provides customers, workforce, and partners with access to cloud, mobile, Software-as-a-Service, and on-premise applications.

