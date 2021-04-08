Truist Financial Corp Buys 28,270 Shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) by 90.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 59,382 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,270 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Moderna were worth $6,203,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Moderna during the fourth quarter worth $62,000. Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Moderna during the fourth quarter worth $1,428,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Moderna by 177.5% during the fourth quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 1,056,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,335,000 after buying an additional 675,609 shares in the last quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Moderna by 335.5% during the fourth quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 92,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,647,000 after buying an additional 71,141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Moderna during the fourth quarter worth $188,000. 51.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MRNA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price target on Moderna from $169.00 to $178.00 in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Chardan Capital boosted their price target on Moderna from $107.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Moderna from $178.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Needham & Company LLC cut Moderna from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Brookline Capital Management boosted their price target on Moderna from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Moderna has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $150.56.

In related news, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 1,836,766 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.22, for a total value of $301,633,712.52. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,101,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $345,141,666.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, insider Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.83, for a total value of $564,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $564,150. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 5,667,766 shares of company stock worth $824,359,096 over the last ninety days. 29.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Moderna stock opened at $131.47 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -81.15, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.73. Moderna, Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.32 and a 52-week high of $189.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $142.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $120.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 2.43.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.44). Moderna had a negative return on equity of 28.11% and a negative net margin of 242.73%. The firm had revenue of $570.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $279.41 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.37) earnings per share. Moderna’s revenue for the quarter was up 3948.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Moderna, Inc. will post -1.5 EPS for the current year.

Moderna Profile

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger RNA for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases. As of March 9, 2021, the company had 13 programs in clinical trials and a total of 24 development programs in six modalities comprising prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted and cell surface therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

