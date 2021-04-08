Truist Financial Corp Boosts Holdings in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES)

Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES) by 38.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 242,517 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 67,137 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in The AES were worth $5,700,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC lifted its stake in The AES by 39.7% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 44,721,232 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,050,949,000 after purchasing an additional 12,701,749 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of The AES by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,674,529 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $109,852,000 after buying an additional 35,748 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of The AES by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,348,983 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $78,701,000 after buying an additional 453,990 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of The AES by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,927,303 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $68,790,000 after buying an additional 258,554 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Douglas Lane & Associates LLC raised its position in shares of The AES by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 2,846,344 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $66,889,000 after buying an additional 250,967 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.13% of the company’s stock.

AES has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet raised shares of The AES from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The AES from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of The AES from $30.00 to $31.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The AES presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.13.

Shares of AES opened at $27.09 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $27.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.10, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.79. The AES Co. has a 1-year low of $11.00 and a 1-year high of $29.07.

The AES (NYSE:AES) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.78 billion. The AES had a negative net margin of 3.67% and a positive return on equity of 24.03%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that The AES Co. will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The AES Company Profile

The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

