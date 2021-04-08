tru Independence LLC Takes Position in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH)

tru Independence LLC bought a new stake in shares of Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 586 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Match Group during the first quarter worth about $4,333,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new position in shares of Match Group during the third quarter worth about $1,012,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Match Group by 12.1% during the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 17,773 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,966,000 after purchasing an additional 1,921 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in shares of Match Group by 29.3% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 2,466 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Match Group by 339.3% during the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 11,549 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,278,000 after purchasing an additional 8,920 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.67% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MTCH opened at $141.86 on Thursday. Match Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $87.56 and a 12 month high of $174.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.16 billion, a PE ratio of -214.94, a P/E/G ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $149.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $139.67.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The technology company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48. Match Group had a net margin of 2.43% and a return on equity of 32.15%. The business had revenue of $651.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $650.44 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.04 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Match Group from $129.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Match Group from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Truist raised their target price on shares of Match Group from $150.00 to $155.00 in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Match Group from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Susquehanna raised shares of Match Group from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.29.

In other Match Group news, Director Joseph Levin sold 144,557 shares of Match Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.41, for a total value of $22,610,160.37. Following the transaction, the director now owns 180,174 shares in the company, valued at $28,181,015.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Glenn Schiffman sold 25,000 shares of Match Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.74, for a total transaction of $3,693,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 34,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,155,830.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 219,557 shares of company stock worth $34,158,410 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Match Group Profile

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. The company's portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime, as well as a various other brands. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

